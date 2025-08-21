Day in Donetsk region: three dead, six wounded, 92 civilian objects destroyed. PHOTO
Donetsk region came under Russian shelling during the day, resulting in deaths and injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
A person was wounded in Belozerskoye in the Pokrovsk district. A house was damaged in Pokrovsk, 14 private houses and an administrative building were damaged in Hruzke, and 2 houses were damaged in Novotroitske.
In the Kramatorsk district, three houses and a non-residential building were damaged in Lyman, and a house, an outbuilding, and a car were damaged in Yarova. Infrastructure was damaged in Mayaky. In Kramatorsk, a person was injured, a two-storey building and a car were damaged, a truck, 4 cars, and 3 tractors were destroyed. In Kostyantynivka, 3 people were killed and 4 injured, and 9 multi-storey buildings, 8 private houses, 15 trade pavilions, 2 shops, infrastructure, 6 garages, and 2 cars were damaged. In Ivanopillia, 8 private houses were damaged, and in Illinivka, Russians attacked the infrastructure.
In the Bakhmut district of Siversk, 4 houses were damaged.
In total, Russians fired 30 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region over the past day. A total of 1608 people were evacuated, including 158 children.
