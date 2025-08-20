Day in Donetsk region: one dead and 10 wounded, three districts of region attacked. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russian military attacked the settlements of Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing deaths, injuries, and destruction.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 20 August, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Dobropillya, 1 person was killed and 2 wounded, 6 high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, a person was injured and infrastructure was damaged; in Yampol, a person was injured and a house was damaged; in Droyshevo, 3 houses were damaged. In Novoandriivka of the Oleksandrivka district, 1 house was destroyed and 5 damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 6 people were injured, 30 multi-storey buildings, 5 private houses, 6 administrative buildings, 2 cafes, 2 shops, 3 service facilities and a car were damaged; in Ivanopillia, 39 private houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

Two houses were damaged in Siversk.



It is noted that in total, Russians fired 32 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 1760 people were evacuated from the front line, including 250 children.















