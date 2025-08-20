Invaders launched more than 580 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in day: they hit houses and infrastructure facilities
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have launched 583 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was announced by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, the Russians used aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, various types of drones, and artillery to attack Ukraine.
- Russian forces carried out eight air strikes on Primorsky, Hulyaypole, Malynivka, and Poltavka.
- Two rocket attacks hit Novodanilivka and Mala Tokmachka.
- 412 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
- 161 artillery strikes were delivered on the territories of Kamianske, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Shcherbakiv, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
It is noted that 27 reports were received about the destruction of apartments, houses, farm buildings, and infrastructure facilities. It is reported that no civilians were harmed.
