ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10255 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
1 290 8

As result of Russian shelling of Novoiakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia, one child was killed and two more children and four adults wounded. PHOTOS

On 17 August, one child was killed, two children and four adults were injured as a result of Russian strikes on Novoiakovlivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

He noted that the enemy had attacked the settlement twice before with FABs.

"A 15-year-old boy died as a result of the shelling. His 12-year-old brother, 8-year-old sister, and their parents - 40-year-old father and 36-year-old mother - were wounded. Two men, aged 41 and 51, were also injured," the head of the administration said.

Consequences of the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

Consequences of the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: Primorske and Malynivka under attack, man wounded, damage reported. PHOTO

Author: 

children (999) shoot out (14401) victims (1045) Zaporizka region (1396) Zaporizkyy district (122) Novoyakovlivka (2) war in Ukraine (3497)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 