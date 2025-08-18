As result of Russian shelling of Novoiakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia, one child was killed and two more children and four adults wounded. PHOTOS
On 17 August, one child was killed, two children and four adults were injured as a result of Russian strikes on Novoiakovlivka, Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.
He noted that the enemy had attacked the settlement twice before with FABs.
"A 15-year-old boy died as a result of the shelling. His 12-year-old brother, 8-year-old sister, and their parents - 40-year-old father and 36-year-old mother - were wounded. Two men, aged 41 and 51, were also injured," the head of the administration said.
