Day in Zaporizhzhia: Primorske and Malynivka under attack, man wounded, damage reported. PHOTO

A 68-year-old man was wounded during an enemy attack in the Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhzhia region. In total, during the day, the occupiers struck 529 times at 11 settlements in the region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russian troops carried out six air strikes on Prymorske, Bilohirsk, and Malynivka.

Zaporizhzhia region shelling

381 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Bilenke, Prymorske, Kamianske, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

"Three MLRS attacks hit Malynivka and Novodanylivka," the statement said.

According to the RMA, 139 artillery strikes were conducted on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

