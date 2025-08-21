Donbas Battalion fighters destroy Russian positions near Chasiv Yar: "Surrender if you want to live". VIDEO

Fighters of the Donbas Battalion from the 18th Sloviansk Brigade released footage showing Russian forces being driven out of positions near Chasiv Yar, where battles have been ongoing for more than two years.

The video shows Ukrainian troops targeting an enemy dugout and scouting the surrounding areas, Censor.NET reported.

"Surrender if you want to live," a Donbas Battalion soldier calls out before opening fire on the occupiers’ hideout.

Ukraine’s defenders noted that they carry out their mission with confidence and to the end.

