ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9393 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions
1 627 2

Donbas Battalion fighters destroy Russian positions near Chasiv Yar: "Surrender if you want to live". VIDEO

Fighters of the Donbas Battalion from the 18th Sloviansk Brigade released footage showing Russian forces being driven out of positions near Chasiv Yar, where battles have been ongoing for more than two years.

The video shows Ukrainian troops targeting an enemy dugout and scouting the surrounding areas, Censor.NET reported.

"Surrender if you want to live," a Donbas Battalion soldier calls out before opening fire on the occupiers’ hideout.

Ukraine’s defenders noted that they carry out their mission with confidence and to the end.

Watch more: 95th Air Assault Brigade drones eliminate several groups of Russian troops and smash occupiers’ positions. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5634) Donbas (4714) Donetsk region (4323) battles (179) Kramatorskyy district (484) Slov’yansk (297)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 