95th Air Assault Brigade drones eliminate several groups of Russian troops and smash occupiers’ positions. VIDEO

The defenders of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a video of the elimination of Russian occupiers using drones.

The soldiers caught up with several groups of Russian troops and destroyed their positions, Censor.NET reported.

"In every move there is an echo of anger and determination to wipe the enemy into the sand. We are Ukraine, fighting for every meter of our land, for every life," the paratroopers said.

