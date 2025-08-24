ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,076,070 people (+910 per day), 11,129 tanks, 31,898 artillery systems, 23,167 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Enemy equipment is burning in the south

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,076,070 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 24, 2025, are approximately:

  • personnel – approximately 1,076,070 (+910) individuals
  • tanks – 11,129 (+0) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 23,167 (+3) units
  • artillery systems – 31,898 (+40) units
  • MLRS – 1472 (+0) units
  • air defence meance – 1211 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 422 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 340 (+0)
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 53,056 (+121)
  • cruise missiles – 3,598 (+0)
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0)
  • submarines – 1 (+0)
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 59,593 (+81)
  • special equipment – 3944 (+0)

Загальні бойові втрати РФ

