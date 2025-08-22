ENG
Missile and artillery forces destroy UAV command post of Russia’s elite Rubikon unit in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Missile and artillery forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have struck the command post of the Russian elite Rubikon drone unit in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, and also destroyed a large enemy ammunition depot.

This was reported on the website of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The Rubikon unit was created only in August 2024 but quickly became one of the most effective technological formations of the enemy.

"Because of their actions, we lose reconnaissance drones, aircraft, bombers, and most importantly — crews," one analytical report noted.

