Navy destroyed base for rare Forpost UAVs in occupied Crimea. PHOTO
The forces and means of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed the Forpost UAV (Mohajer-6) at the Chersonese airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, Censor.NET reports .
As a result of the strike, up to three Mohajer-6 and two Forpost UAVs were hit, which were used by the enemy to cover the surface situation in the Black Sea.
