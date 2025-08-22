ENG
Navy destroyed base for rare Forpost UAVs in occupied Crimea. PHOTO

The forces and means of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed the Forpost UAV (Mohajer-6) at the Chersonese airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, Censor.NET reports .

As a result of the strike, up to three Mohajer-6 and two Forpost UAVs were hit, which were used by the enemy to cover the surface situation in the Black Sea.

