Russian logistics in occupied Crimea disrupted: SOF conducted operation near "Dzhankoi" station. PHOTO

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces conducted special operations near the Dzhankoi railway station in the occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of the Special Operations Forces, Censor.NET informs.

On the night of 12 August, the special operations forces hit the Russian rolling stock with fuel and lubricants.

"As a result of the special actions, the supply of the southern group of Russian troops has been complicated," they said.

