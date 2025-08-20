ENG
Trump compared Crimea to Texas: If I gave up this land, I would be on front page

The US president made a statement about occupied Crimea, noting that it is similar in size to Texas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to to Clash Report.

The US leader said that occupied Crimea is similar in size to Texas.

The sizes of Texas and Crimea were shown online. Texas covers an area of 695.6 thousand km², while Crimea covers an area of 27,000 km².

"If I gave up this land, I would be on the front page of every newspaper for the next 20 years," he said.

Read more: Russia has never sought to simply seize Crimea or Donbas, but only to protect "Russians" - Lavrov

