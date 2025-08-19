Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia had never sought to seize any Ukrainian territory, but only wanted to protect "Russians."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

"Russia has never sought to simply seize territory, whether Crimea, Donbas, or Novorossiya, but has sought to protect 'Russians,'" Lavrov said.

He also said that "if Zelenskyy cares so much about the Ukrainian Constitution, then he should remember the articles that supposedly oblige him to protect the rights of Russians."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia allegedly does not refuse either bilateral or trilateral meetings on the "Ukrainian settlement," but demands "respect for Russia's security" and "the rights of Russians in Ukraine."

See more: SOF destroyed TRLK-10 "Scala-M" radar complex in occupied Crimea. PHOTO