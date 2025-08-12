SOF destroyed TRLK-10 "Scala-M" radar complex in occupied Crimea. PHOTO

Special Operations Forces destroyed a powerful radar on the occupied territory of Crimea.

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on a telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"On the night of 9 to 10 August 2025, units of the Resistance Movement of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a stationary tracer radar complex TRLK-10 "Skala-M" in the settlement of Abrikosivka, TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the statement said.

Features of the TRLK-10 "Skala-M"

TRLK-10 "Skala-M" is a Soviet-Russian track radar system that includes both primary and secondary air target detection capabilities. It is designed to monitor air traffic in the sky, particularly on routes and in approach zones, making it an important component of the air traffic control system. The radar has a range of up to 350 km.

"The destruction of this radar will significantly weaken the enemy's use of aircraft, which the occupiers use to destroy civilian infrastructure and civilians," the SOF stressed.