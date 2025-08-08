Rare Yenisei radar from S-500 system struck in occupied Crimea – DIU. VIDEO

Ukrainian intelligence officers have struck a rare Russian Yenisei radar station in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) of the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

They recalled that an attack had recently been carried out on Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

It has now been confirmed that one of Russia’s most valuable radar stations, the 98L6 Yenisei, was hit.

"The rare and high-cost Yenisei radar is part of Russia’s S-500 Prometey air defence system. At the same time, it can also be used with the enemy’s S-400 Triumf systems," the DIU noted.

The DIU added that the destruction of the Yenisei radar is a significant blow to the air defence capabilities of Russian forces in occupied Crimea.

Watch more: Radar station, landing craft and Russian air defence base on Ai-Petri hit by DIU of Ministry of Defence fighters. VIDEO