Radar station, landing craft and Russian air defence base on Ai-Petri hit by DIU of Ministry of Defence fighters. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense`s "Prymary" special forces unit struck at Russian troops' facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The video of the successful attack was released by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the attackers managed to hit a project 02510 landing boat "BK-16" and burned down Russian ones:

"Nebo-SVU" radar;

Radar "Podlet K-1";

96L6E RADAR.

The occupiers began to hide their expensive military facilities in domed structures, but the scouts managed to hit one such dome on Ai-Petri, where the Rashists located the air defence base of the 3rd Radio Regiment (military unit 85683-A).

