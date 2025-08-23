Enemy tried to wedge into defense in Lyman direction. 38 assaults of aggressor were stopped at Pokrovsk - General Staff. MAP

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers' advance, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Over the past 24 hours, there have been 143 combat engagements on the front line.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 95 air strikes, used one missile, and dropped 174 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,197 shellings, including 73 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,417 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Znob-Novhorodskoye, Stara Guta in the Sumy region; Kramatorsk, Yasnaya Poliana, Shabelkovka, Kostyantynivka, Svitlye in the Donetsk region; Vyshneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Stepnogorsk and Uspenivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Kherson and Kozatske in the Kherson region.

Combat operations

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by invading troops. The enemy also carried out 14 air strikes, using 28 guided bombs, and carried out 240 shelling attacks, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted eight times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and in the direction of Kolodyazne.

Yesterday, there were eight enemy attacks in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Kindrashivka, Mirne, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.

The enemy carried out 25 attacks in the Lyman direction. It attempted to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Zelena Dolina, Kolodyazi, Torske, and in the direction of Yampil and Serebrianka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Viimka, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat clashes took place near Bila Hora and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Shcherbinivka, Toretsk, Poltavka, and in the direction of Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 38 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nikanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Sukhyi Yar, Chunyishyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Olgivske, Zaporizke, and Temyrivka over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Kam'yanske, the invaders made one attempt to advance on the positions of our troops.

Yesterday, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy made four unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian units.

No combat clashes were reported in the Huliaipole direction.

No signs of enemy offensive formations have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Hit the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment, and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, three artillery systems, a command post, and one other important enemy target.

In total, Russian invaders lost 840 personnel over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed five tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, 148 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 86 vehicles belonging to the occupiers.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,075,160 people (+790 per day), 11,129 tanks, 31,858 artillery systems, 23,164 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS