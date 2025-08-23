Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,075,160 people (+790 per day), 11,129 tanks, 31,858 artillery systems, 23,164 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,075,160 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 23, 2025, are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,075,160 (+840) individuals

tanks – 11,129 (+5) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,164 (+4) units

artillery systems – 31,858 (+23) units

MLRS – 1472 (+0) units

Air defence meance – 1210 (+0) units

aircraft – 422 (+0) units

helicopters – 340 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 52,935 (+148)

cruise missiles – 3,598 (+0)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 59512 (+86)

special equipment – 3944 (+0)

