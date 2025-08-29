Sikorski responded to Szijjártó: Hungary can obtain oil from non-Russian sources

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Hungary has the opportunity to obtain oil from alternative sources without financing the Russian military machine.

He wrote about this on social network X, reports Censor.NET.

Sikorski responded to the emotional words of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who sharply replied to his colleagues from Ukraine and Poland over their criticism of Budapest's decision to impose sanctions against Robert "Madiar" Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

"Peter, as the European Commission has repeatedly stated, Hungary can obtain oil from non-Russian sources without financing Putin's military machine," said the Polish foreign minister.

Read more: Fico says he "does not understand" attacks on Druzhba oil pipeline

He called on Budapest to show solidarity with Ukraine and recalled the events of 1956, when Hungarians rose up against the communist dictatorship.

Recall that Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that the country would ban the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who led the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline from entering the country. The ban will also apply to entry into the Schengen area.

Later, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Madyar, commented on the Hungarian government's ban.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Hungarian officials are trying to shift the blame for the ongoing war onto Ukraine.

Subsequently, against this backdrop, on August 28, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Hungarian ambassador in Kyiv.