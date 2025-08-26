Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico criticized Ukraine over the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, saying he "does not understand" their purpose.

His remarks were cited by Denník N, Censor.NET reported.

Earlier, due to the attacks on the Druzhba pipeline, Slovakia together with Hungary filed a complaint with the European Commission, as both countries stopped receiving Russian oil after the strikes.

In this context, Fico once again reproached Ukraine.

"We do not understand the attacks on oil infrastructure that significantly affect the Slovak Republic," he said.

As a reminder, on the morning of August 18, Hungary and Slovakia stopped receiving Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline after Ukrainian drones struck the Nikolskoye pumping station in Russia’s Tambov region.

The strike caused a fire at the facility, and the pumping of oil through the Druzhba trunk pipeline was completely halted for nearly two days. However, late on Wednesday evening, August 20, Russia resumed oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via the pipeline.

But on the evening of August 21, Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) carried out a strike on the Unecha pumping station in Russia’s Bryansk region, one of the largest hubs on the Druzhba pipeline.

As a result of the strike, Russian oil supplies to Hungary were once again suspended. On Friday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, citing Russian officials, said that it would take at least five days to restore the pipeline’s operations this time.

