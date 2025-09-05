Putin invited Zelenskyy to Moscow not to accept his surrender, - Peskov

Russian dictator Putin invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moscow not to accept his surrender.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by Kremlin dictator spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Putin invited Zelenskyy to Moscow for talks, not to accept his surrender," he said.

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said before that he was allegedly ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Putin named Moscow as the meeting place.

Zelenskyy considers Putin's proposal for a direct meeting in Moscow an attempt to delay peace talks.

Read more: Peskov on Trump and Putin’s conversation: There are no preparations yet