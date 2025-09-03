Putin says he’s ready to meet with Zelenskyy: Moscow is place to meet

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stated that he is allegedly ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Putin named Moscow as the venue for the meeting.

The Kremlin leader said this during a briefing after his visit to China, according to Russian media reports, as reported by Censor.NET.

The Russian dictator said that he had allegedly never ruled out the possibility of meeting with the Ukrainian president. At the same time, he added that he questioned whether "such a meeting would make sense."

Putin also said that during negotiations in Alaska, US President Donald Trump asked him to hold a meeting with Zelenskyy.

"Donald (Trump, ed.) asked me if I was ready to meet with Zelenskyy. I said I was ready, let him come to Moscow," said the Russian dictator.

Putin also said that Ukraine should hold a referendum to confirm the "legitimacy of the government."

"But in order to hold a referendum, martial law must be lifted. And after that, elections must be held," said the Russian leader.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump was unsure about the prospects of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. However, he believes that trilateral talks involving the US will take place after all.