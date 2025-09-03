Zelenskyy calls for strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses: Putin wants to kill where his troops can’t reach

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses amid ongoing Russian attacks.

He made the statement at a press conference in Copenhagen with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the head of state expressed hope that Nordic and Baltic countries would help provide an additional Patriot system.

"We discussed reinforcing Ukraine’s air defense, because it saves lives. Together with our partners from the Nordic countries and the Baltic states, we must ensure an additional system and protection ahead of the winter… Putin hopes that the cold will kill our people where his troops cannot reach," the president said.

Zelenskyy also voiced hope for U.S. assistance in this area, stressing that Ukraine needs additional Patriot systems.

"Patriot systems are only in the United States, we need this support. Of course, they are also in Europe, but the main supply is in the U.S.," he said.

He added that "we talked about 10 systems, we spoke with the manufacturers."

"The U.S. supported this, but it is a slow process," Zelenskyy noted.

