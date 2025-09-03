450 0
Frederiksen and Zelenskyy held meeting: Discussed additional support for Ukraine
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, who was visiting Denmark.
This was reported by the Prime Minister's office on social network X, according to Censor.NET.
"Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen recently welcomed President Zelenskyy to her official residence ahead of the Northern Europe and Baltic States summit. The main purpose of the meeting was to secure additional support for Ukraine," the statement said.
