EU defense ministers to discuss military support for Ukraine in Denmark

An informal meeting of EU defense ministers will take place in Copenhagen on August 28-29. Among other things, they will discuss military support for Ukraine.

This was announced by the Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that as part of Denmark's EU Presidency, Denmark, together with the European External Action Service, is organizing an informal meeting of foreign ministers and an informal meeting of defense ministers, which take place every six months.

During the meeting of defense ministers, the main focus will be on military support for Ukraine, strengthening European defense readiness, and EU missions and operations.

On the first day, ministers will participate in a preliminary event on defense issues. The main strategic discussions will take place on August 29 during working sessions.

Read more: Ukraine will receive weapons regardless of meeting between Trump and Putin, - Rutte