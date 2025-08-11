Ukraine will receive weapons regardless of meeting between Trump and Putin, - Rutte

Ukraine will continue to receive military assistance regardless of how the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin goes.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports citing CBS News.

He noted that NATO's commitment is to "making sure that Ukraine has what it needs to stay in the fight and be in the best possible position" when the time comes for ceasefire or peace talks.

Regarding the possibility of starting those talks, Rutte reiterated that the 15 August meeting "is President Trump making sure that Putin is serious."

Read more: Diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine’s interests, international borders must not be changed by force - statement by Macron, Meloni, Merz, Tusk, Stubb and von der Leyen

"If he is not, then it will stop there. If he is serious, then from Friday onwards, the process will continue — Ukraine getting involved, the Europeans being involved," the NATO Secretary General added.

When asked whether he was satisfied with Ukraine's exclusion from these talks on Friday, Rutte said that when it comes to discussing territory, security guarantees, peace talks and what will happen next, "Ukraine will have to be — and will be — involved."

As a reminder, the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on 15 August in the US state of Alaska.

Read more: White House considering inviting Zelenskyy to Alaska, where Trump-Putin meeting is scheduled - NBC News