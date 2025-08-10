White House considering inviting Zelenskyy to Alaska, where Trump-Putin meeting is scheduled - NBC News

The White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska, where US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

NBC News reported this, citing a senior US official and three people familiar with the internal discussions, Censor.NET reports.

"It's being discussed," said one of the sources familiar with the talks.

At the same time, a senior US official and other sources informed about the talks said that the visit has not yet been approved, and it is not clear whether Zelenskyy will ultimately come to Alaska for the meetings.

A senior US administration official says that this is "absolutely" possible.

"Everyone is very hopeful that it will happen," the source said.

When asked whether the US had officially invited Zelensky to Alaska, a senior US administration official replied:

"The president remains open to a three-way summit with both leaders. The White House is currently focused on planning the bilateral meeting that President Putin has requested."

Recall that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15 in the US state of Alaska.

