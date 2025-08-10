Zelenskyy in conversation with Starmer: We see the danger in Russia’s plan to reduce everything to discussion of impossible
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel.
"Thank you for your support. We equally see the need for a truly sustainable peace for Ukraine and the danger of the Russian plan to reduce everything to a discussion of the impossible," the message says.
Zelenskyy stressed that clear steps and maximum coordination with partners are needed.
"We appreciate the commitment of Britain, the United States, and all partners to end the war. We are actively working for constructive diplomacy and for solutions to work. We have agreed on the following contacts," the president added.
