Zelenskyy’s rejection of "territorial exchange" proposal could anger Trump - NYT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's sharp rejection of Donald Trump's proposal that a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia could include "some exchange of territories" may anger the White House chief.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the NYT.

The publication notes that Trump has made a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia one of his main foreign policy goals, even if it means accepting terms that are unfavorable to Kyiv. In the past, Trump has criticized Ukraine for clinging to what he called insistent demands for a ceasefire and for being "unready for peace."

"We are going to return part of it and exchange part of it. There will be a certain exchange of territories for the benefit of both sides," Trump said during an event at the White House.

Zelenskyy's position reflects the widespread opinion in Ukraine against ceding territory to end the war. A recent poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed that just over half of Ukrainians believe that "under no circumstances" should the country cede land, "even if it prolongs the war and threatens the preservation of independence."

However, support for land concessions has grown since Ukraine's failed counteroffensive in 2023, which highlighted its inability to regain significant territory. According to the poll, about 38 percent of the population now considers land concessions acceptable, compared with only 10 percent about two years ago.

However, Trump's proposal, which did not specify which territories could be exchanged, touched a nerve with some Ukrainians.

Rejecting Trump's proposal, Zelenskyy referred to the Ukrainian Constitution, which states that Ukrainian territory is indivisible and inviolable.

"The answer to Ukraine's territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will deviate from this, and no one will be able to," said Mr. Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is "ready to work with President Trump and all our partners to achieve genuine and, most importantly, lasting peace — peace that will not be shattered by Moscow's desires."

