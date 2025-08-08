We continue talks with partners to ensure united position for reliable peace – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that talks are continuing with partners to ensure a united position for a reliable peace for Ukraine.

The head of state said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"We are continuing active talks with our partners to have a common position for a reliable peace for Ukraine, a truly real peace. And if everyone perceives opportunities and threats in the same way, then we will be able to achieve precisely a lasting peace. There is already considerable support, and this is support in the new conditions, when a deadline has been announced for Russia to cease fire," the president said.

However, he noted, Russia is ignoring this, today saw more Russian attacks.

"Today there have been more killings, more Russian strikes. More than a hundred attack drones targeted us, targeted Ukraine, overnight into today; during the day there were also air-dropped bombs, intense assaults on the front line, and repeated air-raid alerts in our cities and communities. I will cite just one of today’s Russian war crimes: in Kherson, a 13-year-old boy was deliberately wounded by an payload dropped from a Russian drone. He is receiving medical assistance. This is continued Russian hunting of civilians in Kherson — a deliberate destruction of life. No orders have been given to the Russian army to stop," Zelenskyy stated.

He added that dialogue with partners continues in pursuit of real steps.

"There have been more than a dozen conversations with leaders and heads of government. Today, the Prime Minister of Poland, the President of Finland, the President of Latvia, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. Just now, I also spoke with the President of South Africa. The coming days will also be dedicated to diplomacy," the head of state said.

