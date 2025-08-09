Ukraine is ready for peace, but not for surrender - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian people will never give up their land to the aggressor, and peace must be achieved exclusively on conditions that guarantee security and respect for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"All partners must understand what a decent peace is. This war must end, and Russia must end it. Russia started it and is dragging it out, not listening to any deadlines, and this is the problem, not anything else," he said in a statement.

Zelenskyy noted that the answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will and cannot deviate from this.

"Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier. Ukraine is ready for real solutions that can bring peace. Any decisions that are against us, any decisions that are without Ukraine, are also decisions against peace. They will not bring anything. These are dead solutions, they will never work. And we all need a real, living peace that people will respect. We are ready to work together with President Trump, together with all our partners, for a real and, most importantly, lasting peace - a peace that will not collapse because of Moscow's wishes," the President of Ukraine added.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces introduction of new sanctions against Russia

"I thank all our people for being together. Ukraine exists. I thank all our soldiers for preserving our independence. Stand firm. This is our land, we are Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.