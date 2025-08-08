Zelenskyy announces introduction of new sanctions against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved several new Ukrainian sanctions packages against Russia.

The head of state announced this in an evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

He promised that "appropriate decisions will be made soon."

"I held a special meeting with government officials and the Office team regarding our work on the European track, with partners in the European Union and European countries outside the EU," Zelenskyy said.

The president stressed that sanctions imposed on Russia have effectively hit the aggressor state’s economy.

"Russia does not count its human losses. They block all information about their casualties. But they cannot block objective reality — what the Russian economy is feeling, how Russian enterprises are shutting down, how Russian logistics is suffering losses. Sanctions can work exactly as we need them to. I want to thank everyone in the world today who is helping us, helping to bring the war to an end," he added.

