Zelenskyy holds talks with Fiala: Lasting peace can only be shared result

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state reported the conversation on Telegram.

"I informed him about all our contacts and efforts to ensure an end to the killings and achieve real peace. Many calls these days, many contacts at various levels. All are united by the understanding that the war must end and that Europe needs to develop a common position on every important security aspect," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the United States is determined to achieve a ceasefire.

"America is determined to achieve a ceasefire, and we must jointly support all constructive steps. A worthy, reliable, lasting peace can only be a shared result," the president stressed.

Zelenskyy also thanked the Czech Republic for all the support it has provided to Ukraine, particularly for the Czech initiative to supply artillery to Ukrainian troops.

"This has helped save many lives and strengthen our positions. Through strength, we move towards lasting security," Zelenskyy added.

