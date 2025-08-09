Zelenskyy awarded title of Hero of Ukraine to three more servicemen, one of them posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to three military personnel for their courage and heroism in the fight for the country's independence and territorial integrity.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant decrees.

By decree No. 591/2025, the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Golden Star Order were posthumously awarded to Senior Lieutenant Serhii Lybenko.

By decree No. 592/2025, the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order of the Golden Star was conferred upon Senior Lieutenant Denys Tkalich.

By decree No. 593/2025, Major Mykola Chernysh was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and presented with the Order of the Golden Star.

