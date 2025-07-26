ENG
News Commander of the Liut Brigade Kazban has died
Zelenskyy awarded title of Hero of Ukraine to commander of "Liut" brigade, Maksym Kazban (posthumously)

Maksym Kazban Hero of Ukraine What is known about Zelenskyy’s decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the commander of the Luty brigade, Maksym Kazban, who tragically died in a road accident in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Decree No. 551/2025 of the President.

"For personal courage and heroism displayed in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree

To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Maksym Oleksandrovych KAZBAN, police colonel (posthumously)," the document reads.

See more: Farewell ceremony for deceased commander of "Liut" brigade, Maksym Kazban, held in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Earlier, it was reported that the commander of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police "Liut" Maksym Kazban died in an accident in the Donetsk region on July 22, 2025.

Read more: Zelenskyy awards Hero of Ukraine title posthumously to fallen pilot Dmytro Fisher – decree

