ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12732 visitors online
News Photo Commander of the Liut Brigade Kazban has died
3 576 7

Farewell ceremony for deceased commander of "Liut" brigade, Maksym Kazban, held in Kyiv. PHOTOS

A funeral service for the commander of the "Liut" assault brigade, Maksym Kazban, who died in a road accident in Donetsk region, took place on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv.

This was reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.

Kazban died in a car accident

"He was a great man. A humane commander who understood everyone he led. Maksym personally communicated with the soldiers to make the right decision," said police colonel Budenko.

Commander of the Lyut brigade Maxim Kazban killed Farewell in Kyiv
Commander of the Lyut brigade Maxim Kazban killed Farewell in Kyiv
Commander of the Lyut brigade Maxim Kazban killed Farewell in Kyiv
Commander of the Lyut brigade Maxim Kazban killed Farewell in Kyiv
Commander of the Lyut brigade Maxim Kazban killed Farewell in Kyiv

Earlier it was reported that the commander of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police "Liut" Maksym Kazban died in an accident in Donetsk region on 22 July 2025.

See more: Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko, who died while repelling Russian attack. PHOTOS

Author: 

burials (67) Kyyiv (2254) Joint Assault Brigade (2)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 