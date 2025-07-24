Farewell ceremony for deceased commander of "Liut" brigade, Maksym Kazban, held in Kyiv. PHOTOS

A funeral service for the commander of the "Liut" assault brigade, Maksym Kazban, who died in a road accident in Donetsk region, took place on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv.

This was reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.

"He was a great man. A humane commander who understood everyone he led. Maksym personally communicated with the soldiers to make the right decision," said police colonel Budenko.











Earlier it was reported that the commander of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police "Liut" Maksym Kazban died in an accident in Donetsk region on 22 July 2025.

