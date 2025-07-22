Commander of "Liut" Brigade Maksym Kazban killed in traffic accident in Donetsk region

Commander of the Joined Assault Brigade of the National Police "Liut," Maksym Kazban, died in a traffic accident in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, according to Censor.NET.

"Today, in a traffic accident in Donetsk, the commander of the United Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine 'Liut,' Maksym Kazban, died."

"A man of honor and his word. Courage and strength of spirit. One whom hundreds followed in the hardest of times… A true warrior and patriot of his country. Unspeakable pain and sorrow…" — Vyhivskyi wrote on Facebook.

See more: Four people killed in car accident in the Ternopil region. PHOTO