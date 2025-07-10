Four people killed in car accident in the Ternopil region. PHOTO

On Wednesday, 9 July, a fatal car and truck accident occurred in the Ternopil region. Four people died as a result of the accident.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"On 9 July, at 16:13, an accident involving a car and a truck occurred on the P-43 Ternopil-Zbarazh-Lanivtsi motorway near the village of Syniava, Zbarazh community," the SES wrote.

According to the rescuers, four people died in the collision - the driver and passengers of the car. The victims are being identified.

"The duty guard of the 4th Fire and Rescue Unit and rescuers of the Ternopil Oblast Emergency Rescue Unit arrived at the scene," the statement said.

In particular, the rescuers unblocked the body of one victim from the mangled car and stabilised the truck to avoid further threats. The police are now investigating the circumstances of the accident.

