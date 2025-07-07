Drunk driver causes accident at checkpoint in Zakarpattia: soldier killed. PHOTOS

On 7 July, at around 4:30 a.m., police received a report that a car had crashed into a law enforcement checkpoint in Perechyn. There were victims of the accident.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

The investigative team of the Police Department No. 1 of the Uzhhorod District Police Department responded to the call. Police officers took initial measures at the scene, reviewed CCTV footage and established the preliminary circumstances of the accident.

See more: Accident involving passenger bus in Dnipropetrovsk region: 1 person killed, 17 injured. PHOTO











It was established that a 53-year-old resident of Perechyn, driving a "BMW X5", lost control, drove into the oncoming lane and hit the concrete fence of a law enforcement checkpoint. As a result of the accident, a 45-year-old SBGS serviceman was taken to hospital, but the man later died from his injuries.

The driver of the car had obvious signs of alcohol intoxication, but she refused to be tested for intoxication.

"The police detained the offender in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. She is currently being held in a medical facility under round-the-clock security, as she was also injured during the collision. In addition, her passenger, a 31-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region, was also hospitalised," the statement said.

See more: Bus carrying Ukrainian children was involved in accident in Hungary: 19 injured, some seriously. PHOTO

Investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in Zakarpattia region opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e. violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated, which caused the death of the victim.

The detainee faces up to 10 years in prison with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of 5 to 10 years.