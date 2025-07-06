Bus carrying Ukrainian children was involved in accident in Hungary: 19 injured, some seriously. PHOTO

Today, 6 July 2025, at about 5 am, a bus carrying Ukrainian children went off the road under unspecified circumstances and rolled over on its side on the 442 road between Kunszentmárton and Tiszafeldvár(Hungary).

This was reported by the Consulate of Ukraine in Hungary, Censor.NET reports.

According to Hungarian operational services, rescue operations are underway at the scene.

Ambassador Fyodor Shandor and Ukrainian consuls are at the scene to provide prompt assistance to Ukrainian citizens.

What is known about the injured?

Out of 77 people on the bus, 19 were injured, including 4 people with serious injuries, no one died.

The victims were taken to hospitals in the towns of. Solnok, Kecskemet and Sentesh.

The rest of the passengers are currently staying at the Kunsentmarton Cultural Centre. In cooperation with local authorities, they are being provided with temporary accommodation and breakfast.