Accident involving passenger bus in Dnipropetrovsk region: 1 person killed, 17 injured. PHOTO

Police in Dnipro are working at the scene of a fatal road accident involving a passenger bus. The road accident occurred on 7 July at around 5:00 a.m. on a road in the Petrykivka district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

According to preliminary information, the driver of the "VAN HOOL" bus has lost control, causing the vehicle to drive off the roadway and overturn.

According to preliminary information, the accident killed one bus passenger and injured 17 others. The injured were hospitalised to medical institutions for the necessary assistance.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules, which caused the death of a person and bodily harm).

Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident.