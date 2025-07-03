ENG
News Photo Death of pilot Maksym Ustymenko
Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko, who died while repelling Russian attack. PHOTOS

A farewell was bid in Kyiv to F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko, who was killed while repelling a Russian air attack on 29 June 2025

This was reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.

Maksym Ustymenko was in the first group of 12 pilots who were the first to be trained on the F-16 and had been flying it since last summer.

It was the F-16 piloted by Maksym that shot down seven "Shaheds" during a massive Russian attack on 29 June 2025.

Ustymenko was posthumously awarded the "Combatant's Cross" by order of the Commander-in-Chief, as well as the Armed Forces of Ukraine's badge posthumously.

The death of pilot Maksym Ustymenko

As a reminder, pilot 1st Class Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko was killed while repelling a night attack by Russians on the night of 29 June. He led the damaged F-16 away from the settlement.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously).

