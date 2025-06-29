Zelenskyy awarded title of Hero of Ukraine to F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko, who died while repelling Russian attack

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to pilot Maksym Ustymenko, who died repelling a Russian attack on June 29.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 444/2025, Censor.NET reports.

"For personal courage and heroism displayed in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree: to award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Ustymenko Maksym Yuriyovych, Colonel (posthumously)," the decree reads.

As a reminder, Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, a pilot of the 1st class, was killed while repelling a night attack by Russians on the night of June 29. He drove the damaged F-16 away from the village.

