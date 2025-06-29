ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8207 visitors online
News Death of pilot Maksym Ustymenko
2 737 34

Zelenskyy awarded title of Hero of Ukraine to F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko, who died while repelling Russian attack

Maksym Ustymenko awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to pilot Maksym Ustymenko, who died repelling a Russian attack on June 29.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 444/2025, Censor.NET reports.

"For personal courage and heroism displayed in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree: to award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Ustymenko Maksym Yuriyovych, Colonel (posthumously)," the decree reads.

As a reminder, Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, a pilot of the 1st class, was killed while repelling a night attack by Russians on the night of June 29. He drove the damaged F-16 away from the village.

Read more: Zelenskyy awarded title of Hero of Ukraine to six military personnel, three of them posthumously - decrees

Author: 

Hero of Ukraine (87) Zelenskyi Volodymyr (6874) F16 (332) air pilot (52)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 