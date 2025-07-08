Zelenskyy awards Hero of Ukraine title posthumously to fallen pilot Dmytro Fisher – decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posthumously awarded the title Hero of Ukraine to pilot Dmytro Fisher.

This is stated in presidential decree No. 468/2025, reported by Censor.NET.

"For personal courage and heroism demonstrated in defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and devoted service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby confer

the title Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Gold Star upon Colonel FISHER Dmytro Vilhelmovych (posthumously)," the document reads.

Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Fisher served in the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force as the commander of an aviation flight squadron. He participated in battles to liberate Kyiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, as well as Snake Island. He carried out combat missions flying the Su-27.

The defender died on June 5, 2022, during a combat mission near the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region.