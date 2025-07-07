Heroes of Ukraine title to be awarded posthumously to warriors Hryntsevych (Hrynka), Karvatskyi (Tourist), and pilot Fisher

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered the preparation of documents to award the title Hero of Ukraine posthumously to three fallen defenders.

"We do not forget our fallen warriors. We honor their memory and recognize them with state awards. I just spoke about three such young men — Ukrainian soldiers. Military pilot, Colonel Dmytro Fisher; ‘Azov’ fighter Nazarii Hryntsevych; and fighter of the 3rd Assault Brigade Vitalii Karvatskyi. Documents are being prepared for the title Hero of Ukraine — unfortunately, posthumously. Glory to all our warriors!" the head of state said.

What is known about the fallen defenders?

Nazarii Hryntsevych (Hrynka) was the youngest defender of Azovstal in Mariupol. He spent more than four months in captivity. After returning from captivity in September 2022, he founded the special forces group "Contact 12" within the Azov Brigade. He died on May 6, 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Fisher was a serviceman of the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force, commander of an aviation flight squadron. He took part in battles to liberate Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv regions, as well as Snake Island. He carried out combat missions on the Su-27.

The defender died on June 5, 2022, during a combat mission near Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

Vitalii Karvatskyi (Tourist) died on June 11, 2025, fighting for Ukraine on the Kharkiv front. He served in the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

