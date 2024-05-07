Azovstal’s youngest defender, Nazarii Hryntsevych (Hrinka), was killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

In a battle with the Russian invaders, 21-year-old Azovstal defender Nazarii Hryntsevich, call sign "Hrinka" (Toast) was killed. In September 2022, he was returned from Russian captivity.

Nazarii, together with his comrades-in-arms, held the defense at Azovstal for three months

In 2022, Hrinka was captured by Russia. For more than 4 months he was held in a colony of the occupied so-called "DPR".

Nazarii Hryntsevich was one of the youngest defenders to take part in Azovstal's defense. He was 19 years old at the time.

In September 2022, he was released from Russian captivity as part of a big exchange.

After his release from captivity, the soldier became a flash-spotting platoon commander in the Contact 12 unit.

On 10 March 2024, Nazarii turned 21 years old.





"Whatever you have, love your mum, eat porridge and love Ukraine," the Ukrainian defender said.

The death of the soldier was confirmed by the special forces group "Contact 12" of the Azov Brigade.

"The weight of this loss for each of us and for Ukraine cannot be described in words. "‘Hrinka" was a fearless participant in the street struggle for Ukraine from a young age, and later an Azov fighter who went through the fierce battles of besieged Mariupol, was wounded, survived enemy captivity and returned to the ranks. With his boundless energy and inspiration, he led dozens and inspired thousands of people. And his example will forever shine for future generations. Best friend. A leader. A legend. We will take revenge," the Contact 12 emphasized.

