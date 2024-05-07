Serhii Kaznadii, volunteer with "Hospitallers" medical evacuation battalion, died in Avdiivka sector. PHOTO

On 5 May 2024, Serhii Kaznadii, a volunteer with the Hospitallers medical evacuation battalion, died in the Avdiivka sector.

"My friend Hera, you were a man with an incredible soul and a kind heart. Brave in spirit, Hera was always a pillar of strength for his crew. He was killed while working in the Avdiivka sector. We express our deepest condolences to Serhii's family. This is an indescribable pain for the entire battalion," the statement said.

It is also noted that the date, place and time of the farewell to the Hospitalier Hero will be announced later.

