Two-time European weightlifting champion Oleksandr Peleshenko was killed in action for Ukraine. PHOTO

On 6 May, Honoured Master of Sports of Ukraine, two-time European champion (2016, 2017), Olympic Games participant Oleksandr Peleshenko heroically died defending Ukraine from invaders.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Weightlifting Federation of Ukraine.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that today the heart of Honoured Master of Sports of Ukraine, two-time European weightlifting champion Oleksandr Pelyeshenko stopped beating. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and everyone who knew Oleksandr," the statement said.

No details of the 30-year-old athlete's death have been provided. Peleshenko went to war against Russia in 2022.

What is known about Oleksandr Peleshenko?

Oleksandr was born on 7 January 1994 in the Luhansk region. He is a Ukrainian weightlifter and Honoured Master of Sports of Ukraine.

European champion in 2016 and 2017. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, he took 5th place in the 85 kg weight category.









