Ukrainian soldier Vitalii Karvatskyi (Tourist) killed in action in Kharkiv direction

On June 11, Ukrainian serviceman Vitalii Karvatskyi (Tourist) was killed in action fighting for Ukraine. He served in the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

This was reported by his partner and co-organizer of the Molodvizh youth festival, Sofiia Oliinyk, according to Censor.NET.

The Ukrainian defender was killed in the Kharkiv direction.

"I can’t understand how these two words can go together. He was meant to live — I don’t know what else to say. I don’t want to believe it," Oliinyk wrote, noting that details of the farewell ceremony will be announced later.

In 2021, Karvatskyi graduated from the Faculty of History at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, which has already extended condolences to his family, friends, and comrades-in-arms.

In 2023, while serving in the 215th Battalion of the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade in Lviv, then-soldier Vitalii Karvatskyi shared a video on social media showing a burning vehicle. He claimed that the battalion’s commander at the time, Andrii Selekhman, had detonated a grenade inside the vehicle, which had been delivered to the unit by volunteers. The Territorial Defense Command launched an internal investigation following the incident.

Karvatskyi later joined the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, where he worked with FPV drones, as he shared in the "Dvizh" media project.