Dmytro Manzhyn, police officer who aided wounded in Mariupol and went to frontline after breaking out of siege, killed in battle with enemy. PHOTO

A police officer from Donetsk region, Dmytro Manzhyn, was killed in action with the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

Police Major Dmytro Manzhyn was originally from Mariupol. At the time of Russia’s full-scale invasion, he worked as a senior inspector in the motor transport department of the Donetsk Police Support Center.

"The officer remained in the besieged city and helped residents. He transported the wounded to hospitals, was among the first to respond to the bombing of a maternity hospital by Russian forces, and escorted a group of foreign journalists so they could document the crime," the statement reads.

The house where Manzhyn’s family lived was completely destroyed. After breaking out of the siege, the officer sent his family to a safe place and returned to serve in Donetsk. He was responsible for ensuring that the ‘White Angel’ unit and paramedic teams had reliable transport capable of rescuing people on the frontline.

Later, he joined a rifle battalion and served at the frontlines, defending his land until his last breath.

On June 4, Dmytro Manzhyn celebrated his birthday on the frontline; on June 12, the defender passed away at the age of 49. He is survived by his mother, wife, and 13-year-old daughter.